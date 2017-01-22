

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fog advisory for the GTA has been lifted after nearly 24 hours in effect.

The advisory was first issued on Saturday afternoon and remained in effect until the fog lifted at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The advisory remains in effect for northern York region, Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said earlier in the day. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

On Sunday morning, Pearson International Airport said that operations were running normally but advised all travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Porter Airlines also issued a weather advisory on Sunday, warning of the possibility of weather-related flight cancellations and delays.

There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle tonight. A high of 6 C is forecast.