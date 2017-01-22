

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fog advisory that was in place for much of the province has been lifted for most of the GTA, but remains in effect for some areas west of Toronto.

The advisory was first issued on Saturday afternoon and remained in effect in most areas until the fog lifted at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

However the advisory remains in effect for Caledon and parts of Dufferin County.

The fog advisory also remains in place for scattered areas across southern Ontario, including London, Windsor and Sarnia in the west, and Ottawa, Cornwall and Brockville in the east.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said earlier in the day. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

On Sunday morning, Pearson International Airport said that operations were running normally but advised all travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Porter Airlines also issued a weather advisory on Sunday, warning of the possibility of weather-related flight cancellations and delays.

There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle tonight. A high of 6 C is forecast.