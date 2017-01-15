

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Commuters across the GTA and much of the southern Ontario may want to leave themselves a bit of extra time on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement advising that freezing rain is expected to fall across the GTA and much of the province starting late Monday night.

The freezing rain is expected to start in southwestern Ontario and move east, reaching the GTA early Tuesday.

The temperature is expected to rise later on Tuesday, but the precipitation will likely continue.

“Freezing rain will change to rain by Tuesday morning over portions of southwestern Ontario and areas near the shores of western Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said in its statement. “Elsewhere, several millimetres of freezing rain can be expected before coming to an end Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”



The agency said poor travel conditions are expected over most regions on Tuesday.

In Toronto, the temperature is expected to range between 6 C and -4 C for the rest of the week, with a further chance of showers on Wednesday.