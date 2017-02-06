

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A mixed bag of messy winter weather is expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area just in time for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario. The warning replaces a special weather statement issued over the weekend.

Periods of freezing rain are expected to begin Tuesday morning and last for several hours before changing to rain in the afternoon, the agency says.

However the city could see a mix of snow and freezing rain overnight as well.

The wet, icy weather is expected to make road conditions hazardous and could lead to power outages due to falling branches, Environment Canada said.

More to come...