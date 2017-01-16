

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





The arrival of freezing rain in the region overnight could mean slick road conditions for the morning commute Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.

Areas covered by the warning include Toronto, Hamilton, as well as York, Peel, Halton and Durham regions.

According to the weather agency, the freezing rain is expected to begin later this evening in southwestern Ontario, reaching Toronto during the overnight hours.

“Freezing rain amounts are expected to be five to 10 mm,” Environment Canada said.

Roads, highways and sidewalks could be left slippery as a result.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the advisory recommended.

“There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Utility outages may occur.”