

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A heat warning remains in effect for most of southern Ontario as temperatures are expected to soar to about 34 C.

With the humidex however, it will feel more like 41.

The heat warning has been in effect since Sunday but temperatures are expected to cool down after today, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will drop to 27 C on Tuesday and then will keep dipping on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures are expected to be 20 C.

Environment Canada says there’s about a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday night with a risk of a thunderstorm.

People are being advised to drink lots of liquids and avoid being outside for extended periods of time. Everyone is also being advised to check on their vulnerable neighbours.

Toronto has opened up several cooling centres to help people cope with the heat.

Here is where they are located: