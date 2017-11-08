

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Greater Toronto Area ahead of what could be the first snowfall of the year.

The weather agency says that a cold front expected to arrive in Southern Ontario on Thursday afternoon will cause temperatures to plummet, resulting in some scattered rain showers changing over to flurries.

As a result, the weather agency says that “untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery” and affect the evening commute.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 9 C on Thursday but the temperature is expected to fall to 2 C by later in the afternoon. The temperature will then drop down to -9 C overnight, according to Environment Canada.

The winter weather travel advisory covers a swath of Southern Ontario, including the entire GTA.