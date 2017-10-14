

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of a “sharp cold front” that will bring cooler temperatures and heavy winds to the region.

The weather agency says that the system will arrive in Toronto on Sunday afternoon, bringing wind gusts of up to 70 to 80 kilometres per hour. There is also the potential for "occasional" gusts topping 90 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

“With most trees still in partial to fill leaf, these winds may be strong enough to cause some tree damage in exposed area Sunday, leading to the potential for isolated power outages,” the special weather statement reads. “Winds are expected to slowly diminish Sunday night.”

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 23 C on Sunday but it will plummet to a low of 8 C by early Monday morning. A high of 12 C is forecast for Monday afternoon.