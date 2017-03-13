

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Don’t put away your snow shovels and parkas just yet.

Hamilton, Niagara, Oakville and Burlington are under a winter storm warning and parts of the region could see as much as of 30 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

Environment Canada says snow will begin to develop during the day Monday and will continue until early Wednesday morning.

“Snow will remain fairly light through the day but some areas may receive (five centimetres) by this evening. The heaviest snow is expected to fall through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“While total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 (centimetres) are expected, some areas in the Hamilton and Niagara corridor could see locally higher amounts of 30 centimetres.”

During the inclement weather, Environment Canada advises motorists to consider rescheduling all non-essential travel.

“Winds gusting to 60 km/ h are also expected this evening into Tuesday resulting in widespread blowing snow. Travel conditions may become hazardous as a result of snow and blowing snow,” the advisory continues.

“There may be significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Toronto, which is currently under a special weather statement, will likely see between five and 10 centimetres of accumulation, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says. Coulter added that areas north of the city could see even less snowfall than the City of Toronto.

“Because of the size and intensity of this system, small changes in the track can mean big changes in snow totals. So, we will be watching this very closely,” Coulter said.

“The storm will wind down and pull away Tuesday evening.”