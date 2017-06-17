

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a scorcher of day in which humidex values could reach 40.

The warning was issued early Saturday morning and covers the City of Toronto as well as Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga and Brampton.

Environment Canada says that the region will see a daytime high of 31 C but it is warning that the temperature could feel closer to 40 with the humidity factored in.

“Temperatures reached 31 degrees Friday and only dropped to near 20 degrees early this morning. This is expected to repeat today and tonight,” the weather agency said in a statement. “Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Environment Canada says that there is a 40 per cent of showers this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.