

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police say high winds have knocked over a transport truck on the Burlington Skyway, closing the highway in both directions this afternoon.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday afternoon, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck was travelling in the Niagara-bound lanes of the highway when it was knocked on its side by strong winds.

“They (the wind gusts) are strong enough to take me off of my feet here and that’s pretty scary when you are at the top of the bridge so that is why we don’t want people up here on top of the bridge at all,” Schmidt said.

“It (the highway) won’t be reopened probably until this wind dies down.”

Two people were inside the transport truck at the time of the crash but Schmidt confirmed that no one was seriously injured.

Burlington Hydro also noted that the windy weather was to blame for some isolated power outages across the city.

Earlier this morning, the wind prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Toronto as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

The national weather agency said southwesterly winds of 50 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour were expected to arrive in the region early this afternoon.

“These winds may be strong enough to cause some minor tree and building damage. A few local power outages are also possible,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Driving conditions may also be difficult at times due to the strong and gusty winds.”

Some wind-related damage was reported in the Toronto area.

Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong told CP24 Wednesday morning that siding had been blown off an old, aluminum building in the area of Davenport Road and Dupont Street, briefly halting traffic.

Environment Canada said the wind will likely begin to diminish early this evening.