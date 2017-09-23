

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city’s medical officer of health has issued a heat warning ahead of what it is expected to be the hottest weekend of the year.

Environment Canada is predicting highs of 32 C on Saturday and 33 C on Sunday but the weather agency says that it could feel even warmer with humidex values making the temperature seem closer to 40.

The scorcher of a weekend will likely become the hottest one so far this year despite coming on the first official weekend of fall, surpassing the June 10 and 11th weekend when the mercury hit 30 C and 32 C.

“During a heat warning, members of the public are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids,” Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a press release issued on Saturday morning.

This is only the fourth heat warning issued by the city so far in 2017 with the last one coming on June 17.

In 2016, the city issued 14 heat warnings.

The heat warning issued by the medical officer of health is in addition to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada on Friday. Both warnings are in effect until further notice.