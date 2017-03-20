Mild temperatures in the GTA on first day of spring
The Toronto skyline is pictured from the island airport. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 7:40AM EDT
Mild temperatures are in the forecast for residents in the GTA on the first official day of spring.
While we finally said goodbye to the winter season at 6:28 a.m. Monday, winter weather is not quite ready to call it quits.
Toronto will see a high of 8 C Monday but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries today.
Tuesday will feel more spring-like with a high of 11 C and sunny skies.
Mid-week, the city will see the temperature drop to -2 C and 4 C on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Warmer weather will make a comeback next weekend but rain and a chance of flurries are also in the forecast.