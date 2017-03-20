

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Mild temperatures are in the forecast for residents in the GTA on the first official day of spring.

While we finally said goodbye to the winter season at 6:28 a.m. Monday, winter weather is not quite ready to call it quits.

Toronto will see a high of 8 C Monday but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries today.

Tuesday will feel more spring-like with a high of 11 C and sunny skies.

Mid-week, the city will see the temperature drop to -2 C and 4 C on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Warmer weather will make a comeback next weekend but rain and a chance of flurries are also in the forecast.