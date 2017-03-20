Mild temperatures are in the forecast for residents in the GTA on the first official day of spring.

While we finally said goodbye to the winter season at 6:28 a.m. Monday, winter weather is not quite ready to call it quits.

Toronto will see a high of 8 C Monday but there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries today.

Tuesday will feel more spring-like with a high of 11 C and sunny skies.

Mid-week, the city will see the temperature drop to -2 C and 4 C on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Warmer weather will make a comeback next weekend but rain and a chance of flurries are also in the forecast.