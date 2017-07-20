

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Some parts of the GTA could see rainfall amounts between 50 and 60 millimetres as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms move across the region, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a rainfall warning for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Richmond Hill and Vaughan due to the wet weather on Thursday morning, however the warning was lifted at around 12:30 p.m.

The warning said that the rain would continue through the noon hour before “rapidly” improving this afternoon.

There have already been some reports of localized flooding due to the rain.

Police say that one southbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway has been closed at Don Mills Road due to flooding.

Pooling on the roads has also been reported on an underpass on Wilson Avenue east of Keele Street and along a stretch of Highway 400 near Sheppard Avenue.