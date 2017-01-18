

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Some GTA residents may wake up to some slippery roads and sidewalks this morning after freezing rain fell overnight.

Caledon, Uxbridge, northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and northern York Region are all under a freezing drizzle advisory with Environment Canada warning drivers and pedestrians about icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Environment Canada said conditions are expected to improve at some point Wednesday morning when the temperature rises above the freezing mark.

In Toronto, milder temperatures are in the forecast for the next several days.

Toronto will see a high of 5 C on Wednesday, 5 C on Thursday, 4 C on Friday and 8 C on Saturday.