

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Road closures and weather-related delays have been reported across the GTA this morning as freezing rain arrives in the region.

Peel police say the inclement weather contributed to a collision and power outage in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue in Brampton this morning.

In Halton, police say several collisions have been reported since 4 a.m. and are warning of extremely icy conditions on Highway 7 and in Georgetown and Acton.

GO Transit added that multiple routes are delayed including buses between Georgetown to Union Station due to road conditions.

Toronto, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area were under a freezing rain warning this morning with Environment Canada warning of the potential for hazardous driving conditions during the morning rush hour.

The warning has since ended for the city of Toronto but it remains in effect for Mississauga, Brampton, York-Durham, Caledon, Halton Hills, and Milton.

The City of Toronto’s winter operations department says salters have been out in all areas since 4 a.m. to prepare the roads for ice build-up.

Toronto police say they have received an increased number of calls across the city due to slippery conditions.

The police service cautioned drivers to reduce their speed and leave more time to get to their destination.

On Lester Avenue, in the area of Elginton Avenue and Keele Street, police say as many as six vehicles collided after hitting an icy section of the road.

On GTA highways, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said police are receiving reports of slippery sections "all over the place."

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says about eight per cent of departing flights have been cancelled due to weather.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said so far, there are no issued to report at this time.

Beck Taxi says the weather has contributed to increased call volumes this morning and the company is warning customers to expect longer wait times as a result.

School buses have been cancelled in Toronto and across the GTA due to the slippery road conditions.

Police services are warning motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious today due to slippery roads and sidewalks. Multiple pedestrian-involved collisions have been reported this morning.