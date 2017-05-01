

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area, with a band of stormy weather set to roll through the region.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and heavy rain this afternoon and early this evening.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada said in its statement. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Most of Southern Ontario currently sits under a series of watches and warnings, with Peterborough and areas to its northeast expected to see heavy rainfall.

A high of 18 C is expected in Toronto today, but temperatures are expected to take a dip starting Tuesday, with a high of just 9 C expected in the city. The cool, rainy weather is expected to last for most of the week.