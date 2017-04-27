

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area.

The agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and lightning this afternoon.

The watch also covers a swath of Southern Ontario from Oxford County to Bellville and as far north as Algonquin Park.

Aside from the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day, Toronto is expected to see a warm spring day, with a high of 22 C in the forecast.

While Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 16 C, it could be a rainy weekend overall. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday night. Showers are expected to continue Saturday and Sunday as well.