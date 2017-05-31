

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Parts of the GTA could be in for some messy weather this afternoon ahead of rain and thunderstorms later today.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for York and Durham regions. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop north of Lake Ontario and across eastern Ontario beginning at around noon. The storms could continue into the early evening, the national weather agency confirmed.

“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory reads.

Large hail and damaging winds are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

The wet weather is expected to taper off this evening and the GTA will see more sunshine in the coming days.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 18 C on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with daytime highs of 22 C and 23 C respectively.