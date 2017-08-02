

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Fast-moving thunderstorms are bringing heavy rain and some hail to scattered parts of the GTA.

Environment Canada has issued either a sveere thunderstorm watch or warning for most areas in the GTA.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain across southern Ontario this afternoon and this evening.

Much of the province sits under a severe thunderstorm watch or a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada says local rainfall amounts of 50 mm in under an hour and hail measuring around two centimetres are possible in some areas.

The agency is advising that people use extra caution on the roads and around waterways and to take shelter if threatening weather approaches.

In Toronto, much of the thunderstorm activity is expected to take place in areas north of Highway 401, while the downtown core is expected to stay mainly dry.

Early Wednesday evening, some parts of the city were already reporting localized flooding, including images on social media of flooding inside a building at York University.

Central Square at #YorkU appears be slowly flooding due to high rain. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/3fkcxXSqCG — Mitchell Gauvin (@mitchellvango) August 2, 2017

The risk of thunderstorms comes amid a string of hot, muggy days in the city.

CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter said the risk of thunderstorms will continue into the early evening and then taper off.

“We’re basically surrounded by all this active weather and the conditions are favourable for this to develop into the early evening,” Potter said. “After that the thunderstorm risk will quickly drop off.”

More muggy weather is expected in the city on Thursday, with a high of 28 C, though it will feel more like 35 C with the humidex. There’s another chance of thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Then on Friday thunderstorms are possible again, along with a high of 27 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs between 22 and 25 C. More rain is possible from Sunday evening through Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.