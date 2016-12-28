

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





It could be a slick drive in parts of the GTA Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory, saying that four to eight centimetres of snow could fall across parts of the city and southern Ontario tomorrow.

“Snow is expected to develop overnight across southern Ontario, then taper off by late Thursday morning,” the agency said in its advisory.

The snow could accumulate in areas away from Lake Ontario, leading to some delays for commuters and holiday travelers during the morning rush, Environment Canada said.

“Near the lake, wet snow or a mix of rain and snow is expected to make any snowfall accumulations less likely,” the advisory said.

A high of 1 C is expected in Toronto Thursday, with the temperature expected to dip to -2 C overnight. Temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark for the next few days, making for a temperate New Year’s Eve.

However there’s a caveat; Environment Canada is currently predicting a high of 1 C for Saturday, along with a 70 per cent chance of snow.

That precipitation may not stick around though. Rain is expected Monday and Tuesday, with highs of 3 C and 6 C respectively.