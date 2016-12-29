

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A snow squall watch has been issued for parts of the GTA and a winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto this morning.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts of between four and eight centimetres today with wet snow or a mix of rain and snow expected near the lake.

Areas north of the city, including Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge, and Beaverton, are under a snowfall watch with as much as 15 centimetres possible late this afternoon and tonight.

“With the snow falling during the morning rush hour, holiday travellers and commuters may experience travel delays,” a weather advisory issued by Environment Canada reads.

“The snow will taper off later this morning.”

Pearson Airport sent out tweet Thursday morning advising travellers to check their flight status ahead of time due to the inclement weather.

Hector Moreno, the manager of road operations for the City of Toronto, said salting trucks hit the streets at 4 a.m. today.

“The morning is kind of sloppy at this point,” he said, adding that the condition on expressways and main roads range from wet to wet and slushy.

Moreno said that the roadways should be in good shape for the morning commute after a couple of rounds of salting.

Some collisions have been reported around the city but no one has been seriously injured.

The city says some local roads may be more snow-covered than the highways and officials advise drivers to be cautious this morning.