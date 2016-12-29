

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Parts of the GTA continue to see some messy driving conditions as a snow squall watch remains in effect for some areas.

Areas north of the city, including Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge, and Beaverton, are under a snowsqualll watch. As much as 15 centimetres of snow are expected in some areas by tonight, with blowing snow making for some potentially hazardous road conditions.

Around four to eight centimetres of snow fell in other parts of the city today, with a mix of rain and snow this morning in areas closer to Lake Ontario.

Hector Moreno, the manager of road operations for the City of Toronto, said salting trucks hit the streets at 4 a.m. today ahead of the wet, slushy conditions.

Some collisions were reported around the city during the morning but no one was seriously injured.

A winter weather advisory issued for the city Wednesday has lifted, though many drivers have reported treacherous road conditions north of the city.

Pearson Airport sent out tweet Thursday morning advising travellers to check their flight status ahead of time due to the inclement weather.

The airport's website indicates that dozens of flights were cancelled today.

Porter Airlines issued a weather advisory this morning, warning its customers of possible delays and cancellations due to the snow.

In Toronto, some flurries are expected this evening and tomorrow morning. Periods of rain or snow are predicted for New Year’s Eve, with a high of 2 C expected Saturday. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for New Year ’s Day, followed by rain and above-freezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday