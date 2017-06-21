

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto is marking the summer solstice with plenty of sunshine and warm weather but the first official week of summer is shaping up to be a wet one.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C on Wednesday and the temperature is expected to feel a few degrees warmer when factoring in humidity.

Unfortunately, the patio weather may be short lived.

Thursday is expected to bring showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and there is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

Environment Canada’s Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CP24 Wednesday that Toronto may not be turning the page on the wet spring as quickly as we had hoped.

“This week ahead, it may be the toughest, most miserable week of the entire summer because we are seeing rain every day in the forecast,” Phillips said.

“It is something that could spoil your outdoor activity and then temperatures that could be four of five degrees cooler than normal, something you would see maybe in late April or early May.”

Phillips said he doesn’t think the trend will continue for the rest of the season.

“I don’t think we should see that as being the character or the personality of the summer,” he said. “It’s just that, hey, for the rest of June, accept it as a washout, as a disappointment.”