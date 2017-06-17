

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has ended its final tornado warning for Pickering and Oshawa, with the agency now saying tornadoes are "no longer expected in the region" of the Greater Toronto Area.

Much of the GTA remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The tornado warning was first issued early Saturday afternoon and gradually moved eastward from Toronto and York Region into Durham, where it now covers Pickering and Oshawa.

It was moved into Durham at 4 p.m. and was ended 20 minutes later.

At one point Environment Canada said the storm was "capable of producing a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall."

The remainder of the GTA is under a severe thunderstorm watch.