

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto has broken a 44-year-old temperature record for the coldest Nov. 10th ever.

The temperature at Pearson International Airport dropped to a low of – 9.8 C at 8 a.m., topping the previous record of – 8.9 C (1983)

Adding insult to injury, the temperature probably seemed even cooler with the wind chill making it feel closer to – 15 for most of the morning rush hour.

The good news is that the temperature will improve throughout the day but only slightly.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of – 2 C.

An extreme cold weather alert that was first issued on Thursday afternoon will be lifted as of noon, according to the city.