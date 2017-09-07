

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds today in Toronto and many areas of the province.

Toronto, Hamilton, Halton-Peel, York-Durham and Niagara are included in the widespread weather advisory issued Thursday afternoon.

The national weather agency warns that scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early this evening across southern Ontario.

Some of the thunderstorms could be accompanied by dime-sized hail, strong wind gusts and lightning.

“Funnel clouds may also make a brief appearance this afternoon in this unseasonably cool and unstable air mass,” the weather advisory reads.

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

Environment Canada adds that members of the public should treat any funnel cloud sighting “seriously.”

“Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning,” the advisory notes.

Thunderstorms should dissipate at some point this evening, the national weather agency says.