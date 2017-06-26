

Kayla Goodfield and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





It’s still not feeling quite like summer in Toronto as gusty winds and some hail are expected to hit the city on Monday afternoon and evening.

A special weather statement issued just before 11 a.m. said Toronto’s sporadic weather will continue.

“Yet another disturbance will sweep across southern Ontario today into tonight,” the statement said. “Scattered thunderstorms are beginning to develop in regions to the east of Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay down to the Golden Horseshoe. They will spread across Eastern Ontario this afternoon.”

Toronto is expected to see pea-sized hail as the thunderstorms develop.

“The odd thunderstorm may give somewhat larger hail of one centimeter or perhaps a little larger,” Environment Canada said.

As well, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to hit the city during this time.

As the thunderstorms roll through Toronto, the city will feel a high of 21 C in the afternoon, which will drop to 17 C in the evening.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Durham Region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham Region on Monday afternoon.

The federal weather agency says the storm system is capable of producing wind gusts and up to "nickel size" hail.

Up to two centimetres of hail is expected to fall and there is a chance a brief tornado will develop, according to the warning.

Areas stretching from northwest of Greenwood to Whitby may be affected by the thunderstorm threat.

The system is forecast to move farther southeast by mid-afternoon.

There is also the potential for torrential rainfall.

High of 22 C expected Tuesday

The wet weather is expected to stick around into Tuesday with Environment Canada calling for a high of 22 C.

Finally, Toronto will feel some sunny weather as the showers are expected to clear with a high temperature of 26 C on Wednesday.

However, rain is expected to return to the city Thursday.