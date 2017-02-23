

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The temperature at Pearson International Airport topped 18 C on Thursday, breaking a 34-year-old record for this date.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature reached 15.1 C at Pearson at 11 a.m. as it continued its climb towards the daytime high of 18 C.

The previous record for February 23 was 14.9 C (1984) and the average daytime high on this day is only -0.1 C.

Residents shouldn’t get use to the balmy conditions, though.

After nearly a week of double-digit temperatures, Environment Canada is forecasting more seasonal conditions on Friday with a high of 4 C. The temperature, however, will be back in the double-digits on Saturday with rain and a high of 12 C in the forecast.