

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto is marking the first official day of summer with plenty of sunshine and warm weather.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny skies and a high of 24 C on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to feel a few degrees warmer when factoring in humidity.

Unfortunately, the patio weather may be short lived.

Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Thursday is expected to bring showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon.

The national weather agency says there is a 60 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

The temperatures, however, should remain warm.

Thursday is expected to see a high of 22 C but the temperature will feel closer to 27 and Friday will see a high of 23 C.

The risk of rain decreases on Saturday and Sunday, which will see daytime highs of 23 C and 20 C respectively.