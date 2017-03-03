

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert as several weeks of double-digit temperatures give way to more winter-like conditions.

The city’s medical officer of health issued the alert on Friday morning, as the temperature hovered around – 6 C.

Environment Canada says that the daytime high for today will be – 5 C but the temperature will further plunge to a low of – 12 C overnight. A high of -6 C is then in the forecast for Saturday.

The city issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

The alert triggers extra shelter spaces for the homeless and other cold-weather related services.

The last extreme cold weather alert that was issued for the city was terminated three weeks ago on Feb. 10.