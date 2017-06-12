

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A heat warning remains in effect for most of southern Ontario for the second day in a row as temperatures in Toronto peaked at 32.4 C.

Monday's sweltering heat matched record-high temperatures recorded 10 years earlier, according to Environment Canada.

With the humidex however, it felt more like 41.

The heat warning has been in effect since Sunday but temperatures are expected to cool down after today, the federal weather agency says.

Temperatures will drop to 27 C on Tuesday and then will keep dipping on Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures are expected to be 20 C.

Environment Canada says there’s about a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday night with a risk of a thunderstorm.

People are being advised to drink lots of liquids and avoid being outside for extended periods of time. Everyone is also being advised to check on their vulnerable neighbours.

Toronto has opened up several cooling centres to help people cope with the heat.

Here is where they are located: