

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





The worst of winter isn’t over yet. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) on Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm is expected to develop by Monday night with temperatures plunging to around -10 C, according to the statement.

Snow is forecasted to start falling over southwestern Ontario on Monday afternoon and continue into early Wednesday.

“Cold Arctic air already in place over the Great Lakes will ensure it will be a dry fluffier snow, resulting in localized blowing snow with reduced visibilities as winds strengthen during the storm,” the statement said.

The total amount of snowfall is expected to be 10 to 20 centimetres in Toronto. But some areas in the Hamilton to Niagara corridor could even reach 30 centimetres of snow.

Twelve brine trucks were sent out Sunday afternoon to treat roads in Toronto in advance of the storm, according to Road Operations Manager Trevor Tenn.

Salters, plows and crews of people are also prepared ahead of Monday’s snowfall, he said.

The morning rush hour on Tuesday will likely be slow, Tenn warned.

He said those driving should leave a lot of time for travelling, take public transit or work from home.

Senior citizens and other vulnerable people should prepare by ensuring they have the proper medication on Sunday instead of leaving home when the storm hits, Tenn said.

The snow should taper off in most areas by Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday with a high of -2 C.