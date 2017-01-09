

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Flurries could create poor visibility and slippery road conditions on the Highway 401 corridor between Oshawa and Belleville today, Environment Canada warns.

The national weather agency issued a travel weather advisory for a number of cities along the corridor including Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham Region.

In a written statement issued Monday, Environment Canada said lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario is expected to begin early Monday morning.

“Local snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 (centimetres) are possible along with lower visibilities in snow. Slippery road conditions may be expected,” the statement read.

“Flurries may persist in some areas this evening with an additional 2 to 4 (centimetres) possible.”

The travel advisory comes after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the GTA on Sunday.

The region could see five to 10 centimetres of snowfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

“There may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later,” Environment Canada said in its statement Sunday.

An extreme cold weather alert previously issued for Toronto has now ended.

While the city will see a temporary warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures above the freezing mark, frigid temperatures are expected to return on Friday.