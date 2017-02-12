

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Periods of heavy snowfall are in the forecast for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area today.

A snowfall warning was previously issued for Toronto, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, and Markham but that advisory has since ended.

The warning remains in effect for Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham Region.

Environment Canada is calling for between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow in the region today.

"Snowfall amount near 10 (centimetres) have been reported in many areas this morning. An additional 5 (centimetres) of snow is expected before the snow tapers off this evening," the national weather agency’s advisory read.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Police services across the GTA say numerous collisions have been reported so far today and are advising drivers to slow down.

The City of Toronto's road operations manager says 200 salt trucks are currently out salting main roads, sidewalks and downtown bike lanes.

Tony Tsai, a spokesperson for the Canadian Automobile Association, said they have not seen an influx in calls so far today.

Tsai advised drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel today due to the weather.

For those who do have to travel, Tsai said motorists should make sure their phone is fully charged, make sure their wiper fluid is topped up and keep a small shovel handy.

He also recommended that drivers keep some warm items in the vehicle in case you do get stuck out on the road for an extended period of time.

Pearson says about 200 flights cancelled today:

Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa said while GO train service has not been affected by the weather, many bus routes are experiencing delays.

While most routes are only delayed by between five and 10 minutes, routes outside of the city, including Hamilton, are experiencing more significant delays of 20 to 30 minutes.

Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status ahead of time as the weather today is causing delays and cancellations.

Approximately 200 flights have been cancelled at the Toronto-area airport today.