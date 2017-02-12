

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Periods of heavy snowfall are in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday and parts of the GTA could see freezing rain.

A special weather statement has been issued for much of the GTA and Environment Canada is calling for between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow in the region today.

“Snow, heavy at times, will start early this morning and end this evening. Local blowing snow will also be a concern this evening due to strengthening winds,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected, as untreated roads will become snow covered and slippery, and visibilities will be reduced. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.”

Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington and Oakville could see periods of freezing rain this morning.

The city says 200 salt trucks are currently out salting main roads, sidewalks and downtown bike lanes.

As of 9 a.m., Environment Canada reported that five centimetres of snow had fallen in Toronto.

Vanessa Barrasa, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said while GO train service has not been affected by the weather, many bus routes are experiencing delays.

While most routes are only delayed by between five and 10 minutes, routes outside of the city, including Hamilton, are experiencing more significant delays of 20 to 30 minutes.

Pearson International Airport is warning travellers to check their flight status ahead of time as the weather today is causing delays and cancellations.

Nearly 200 flights have been cancelled at the Toronto-area airport today.

Ontario Provincial Police say numerous collisions have been reported across the GTA this morning and are advising drivers to slow down.

The snow is expected to taper off Monday morning.

Toronto will see a high of 1 C today.