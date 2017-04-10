

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto is enjoying unseasonably warm temperatures today but the weather could take a turn for the worst later this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA, warning of the possibility of thundersorms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the weather agency, the thunderstorms could produce wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, pea to marble-sized hail and frequent lightning.

There is also the potential for heavy downpours that could reduce visibility to less than one kilometer, Environment Canada says.

The thunderstorms are expected to move out of the region by later this evening.

The warning comes as Toronto enjoys the warmest day of 2017.

The temperate at Pearson International Airport at 2 p.m. was 22 C , which is just shy of the all-time record for this date of 23.3 C (1955).

The temperature is expected to hover around 20 C Tuesday but rain and thunderstorms are also possible.

Seasonal temperatures will then return mid-week with a daytime high of 12 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday.

The start to the long weekend is shaping up to be relatively warm and sunny.

Friday and Saturday will see sunny skies and highs of 13 C and 15 C respectively.

Rain and a high of 17 C are expected for Sunday.