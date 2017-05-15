Warm weather in Toronto's forecast this week
It may be time to pull out the summer wardrobe as warm weather arrives in Toronto this week.
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C on Monday and 18 C on Tuesday but the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C on Wednesday.
A daytime high of 27 C is in the forecast on Thursday.
The temperature is expected to dip slightly to 23 C on Friday and will likely hover around 20 C next weekend.
In addition to the summer-like weather, Toronto could be in for some rain this week. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.