

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





It may be time to pull out the summer wardrobe as warm weather arrives in Toronto this week.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 19 C on Monday and 18 C on Tuesday but the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C on Wednesday.

A daytime high of 27 C is in the forecast on Thursday.

The temperature is expected to dip slightly to 23 C on Friday and will likely hover around 20 C next weekend.

In addition to the summer-like weather, Toronto could be in for some rain this week. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.