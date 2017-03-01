

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto could break another temperature record today.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 16 C, nearly three degrees higher than the record set 17 years ago on March 1, 2000.

The mild temperatures will be accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm early today and periods of rain this afternoon.

The city is expected to experience very strong winds later today, with gusts of up to 70 or 80 kilometres an hour in many areas.

“Areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms have arrived as expected and will move out of southern Ontario later this morning. After a short break, another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon as a sharp cold front approaches from the west,” a special weather statement from Environment Canada reads.

The national weather agency says the warm weather will not be sticking around and Torontonians should prepare for a “quick return” to winter driving conditions.

The temperature is expected to drop tonight and a high of -1 C is in the forecast for the city on Thursday.

“As the cold front moves through this evening, the showers will turn over to scattered flurries as temperatures plunge to well below the zero degree mark,” the weather advisory continues.

“Poorly drained sections of roads may become icy as a result. Motorists should be prepared for a quick return to poor winter driving conditions tonight.”