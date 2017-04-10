Warm weather on tap for Toronto on Monday
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 10, 2017
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 8:58AM EDT
Restaurants and bars across the city will be dusting off their patio furniture today as unseasonably warm weather arrives in Toronto.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 22 C, although the temperature will be a bit chillier by the water.
The temperature is expected to hover around 20 C Tuesday but rain and thunderstorms are also possible.
Seasonal temperatures will return mid-week with a daytime high of 12 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday.
The start to the long weekend is shaping up to be relatively warm and sunny.
Friday and Saturday will see sunny skies and highs of 13 C and 15 C respectively.
Rain and a high of 17 C are expected for Sunday.