Restaurants and bars across the city will be dusting off their patio furniture today as unseasonably warm weather arrives in Toronto.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today with a high of 22 C, although the temperature will be a bit chillier by the water.

The temperature is expected to hover around 20 C Tuesday but rain and thunderstorms are also possible.

Seasonal temperatures will return mid-week with a daytime high of 12 C on Wednesday and 8 C on Thursday.

The start to the long weekend is shaping up to be relatively warm and sunny.

Friday and Saturday will see sunny skies and highs of 13 C and 15 C respectively.

Rain and a high of 17 C are expected for Sunday.