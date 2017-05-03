

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





At heavy dose of wet weather is headed for the GTA this week.

In anticipation of the wet weather, a special weather statement has been issued for parts of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Newmarket, Georgina, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham and the regions of Halton and Peel.

“With the ground already saturated, there may be potential for some local flooding,” Environment Canada said in the weather advisory.

“Rain will spread back into southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching eastern Ontario by Friday morning. Total rainfall amount may approach 50 millimetres in some locales before the rain tapers to showers on the weekend.”

Toronto will see a daytime high of 14 C Wednesday and there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the city today.

Rain is in the forecast all day Thursday and Friday and Toronto could even see flurries on Saturday night and Sunday.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected to return early next week.