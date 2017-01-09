

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A winter weather travel advisory is in effect across southern Ontario ahead of a bout of messy winter weather that’s expected to move in Monday night.

According to Environment Canada, snow brought on by a Colorado low is expected to develop over southwestern Ontario tonight and move east to reach the GTA early Tuesday morning.

Some areas are expected to see accumulations of up to 10 cm of snow before warmer temperatures change the snowfall to rain, with the possibility of freezing rain in between.

All that precipitation could make for a slow, messy commute Tuesday.

“There may be a significant impact to the Tuesday morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later,” Environment Canada said in its statement. “Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.

“Motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination later tonight and Tuesday.”

Toronto is set to see a high of 2 C Tuesday, with that temperature going up to a high of 6 C on Wednesday and Thursday, with rain expected both days. The temperature is expected to drop Friday, with a low of -14 C as the precipitation moves out.