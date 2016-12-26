

Web Staff, CP24.com





Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Monday December 26, 2016.

CLOSED

• All government offices, post offices

• Libraries

• LCBO and Beer Store outlets

OPEN

• Most restaurants around town

• Most bank branches

• The Art Gallery of Ontario, The Royal Ontario Museum, The Ontario Science Centre, Casa Loma

• The Toronto Zoo is offering 50 per cent off admission on Boxing Day

• Most grocery stores, some with reduced hours

• Movie theatres

• Ripley’s Aquarium

• Most GTA area malls will be open on extended hours

• TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Holiday Service (modified Sunday) schedule