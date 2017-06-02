

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was found with life-threatening injuries in Vaughan on Thursday morning.

Police were initially called to the Stegman’s Mill Road and Valley Road area at around 11:50 a.m. for a report of an injured cyclist.

Once on scene, officers locate a 65 year-old male cyclist. His injuries were initially considered serious but were classified as life-threatening upon his arrival at hospital.

Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the cyclist fall from his bike.