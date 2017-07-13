

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Workers at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation facility at Woodbine Racetrack have been told that they will be locked out as of midnight, the union for the employees says.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says that the OLG has notified them that it plans to lockout employees at 12:01 a.m.

The potential lockout comes after members of the union voted to reject a tentative agreement that negotiators for the union had reached with the OLG on July 5.

“Workers are continuing to stand firm against an offer that would not improve their working conditions, especially for part-time workers,” PSAC Ontario Regional Executive Vice-President Sharon DeSousa said in a press release. “We have part-time workers who have been working full-time hours for over 10 years now, yet the OLG will not allow them full-time status; how is this fair?”

There are about 400 workers at the Woodbine Racetrack facility that are represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada, about 60 per cent of which are part-time.