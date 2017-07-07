

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council will meet for a fourth straight day today as they wrap up their final session before breaking for the summer.

The agenda for this week’s marathon council meeting initially had more than 300 items on it but only 27 now remain.

Mayor Tory has held two items for debate today. Those items pertain to proposed lane and sidewalk closures for construction staging areas at residential developments on Queen Street west of University Avenue and on Richmond Street east of Spadina Avenue.

Council is also expected to appoint a new member to the city’s budget committee today.

Coun. Mike Layton resigned from the committee last month due to the expected birth of a new child during the upcoming budget process. A motion that will be considered today calls for Ward 21 Councillor Joe Mihevc to be appointed to the committee until the end of this term of council on Nov. 30, 2018.

The meeting gets underway at 9:30 a.m.