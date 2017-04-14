

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after homophobic graffiti was found etched on the garage door of a gay couple’s home in Little Portugal.

Daniel Malen and husband Aaron Boros wrote on Facebook that they found the message “Toronto Hates Queers” written in spray paint on the garage door of their home in the area of Dundas Street West and Dufferin Street.

“We can't tell you how unsettling this is,” they wrote.

“Even though we've always felt blessed to live in an inclusive city such as Toronto — particularly with the way things have gone downhill in the United States under the Trump administration, not to mention the truly tragic news out of Chechnya — this is an awful reminder that Toronto and Canada is far from perfect.”

Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers visited the home on Thursday, took photos of the graffiti and interviewed the homeowners.

The case will be assigned to a detective in 11 Division.

Another message was found written in two other locations nearby.

It read “It’s okay for women to cross-dress but if you’re a guy who cross-dresses you live on the street.”

Malen is the co-owner of Mark It Proud, an online greeting card business for the LGBTQ community.

He said on Facebook and Instagram that police “took this report very seriously” and arrived within an hour of being called.