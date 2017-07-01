

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory has released a special Canada Day message in which he says that residents should “never forget how precious it is” to live in this country.

Tory released the two-minute video message on his Twitter account on Saturday morning ahead of the start of Canada 150 celebrations across the city and the country.

“How lucky are we to live in this great country?” Tory asks. “We live in the greatest country in the world and we live in the greatest city in the greatest country.”

In his message, Tory concedes that Canada still has “some more work to do” to make sure the country is inclusive.

Nonetheless, he said there is a core set of values” that bind Canadians and do make the country a “land of opportunity.”

“We have work to do in terms of making sure everybody is included but we are thankful that we have a set of core values, core values that we should never forget – fairness, equity, respect for all,” he said.

Tory will spend Canada Day attending nine different events, including celebrations in Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York and downtown.