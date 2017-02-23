Trudeau, Trump chat by phone about border issues, softwood lumber
President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 2:39PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone in a followup to last week's face-to-face meeting at the White House.
A statement from Trudeau's office says the prime minister thanked his counterpart for a positive and constructive day of talks.
They also spoke about border co-operation, although the statement doesn't say whether they discussed the influx of migrants wandering into Canada.
The two leaders also discussed softwood lumber negotiations, which have languished for months without a resolution.
They also talked about working on the Canada-U.S. women's business group they created with Trump's daughter Ivanka.
Trump himself described that initiative as "very important" to him during a news conference last week.