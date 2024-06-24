A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on June 2 as a group of men gathered following a soccer game at North Albion Collegiate Institute, near Finch Avenue West and Kipling Avenue.

Police say that at least two suspects got out of a vehicle and began shooting “indiscriminately,” striking five men.

Delroy “George” Parkes, 61, of Maple, died a short time later, while 46-year-old Toronto resident Seymour Gibbs succumbed to his injuries on June 5.

Det. Sgt. Philip Campbell noted that of the three other men who were struck by gunfire, one of them is in “very serious condition” and has injuries that he’s “going to be dealing with probably for the rest of his life.”

The mental injuries sustained by the victims are also deep, he added.

“A lot of people are just devastated, completely devastated. … It’s a very difficult thing for families to go through,” Campbell said.

Gibbs, left, and Parkes, right, can be seen above in handouts by the Toronto Police Service.

Teen arrested during stolen vehicle investigation

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody following a stolen vehicle investigation a few hours after the shooting, police said.

Campbell said that the youth, whom police believe to be one of the suspects involved in the mass shooting earlier that day, was fleeing from the vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The boy has now been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The additional charges relate to four other people who police say were in the parking lot at the time, but were not struck by gunfire.

“(The victims) were playing games and enjoying each other’s company. … There was no known connection between the men and the suspects,” said Campbell.

“What I can say is that these senseless acts of violence have resulted in the deaths of two people and families who will be forever devastated by the loss of their loved ones.”

Campbell said that the details that he can share as well as the “chain of events” that led up to the arrest are “limited” as the investigation is ongoing.

The motive for this shooting also remains unclear, he said.

Meanwhile, 23 Division Supt. Ron Taverner called the incident an “incredibly unbelievable act.”

“Just thinking about a 14-year-old involved in this kind of act is unbelievable in my mind,” he said.

“There’s a lot of questions here that need to be answered.”

Taverner went on to thank the community for its outpouring of support for the victims as well as those who have assisted the police.

“We can’t do it alone. We need the help of the community,” he said.

“Please help us solve this case and finish it.”

Toronto police previously said that the suspects in the shooting pulled into the parking lot of the high school in a stolen vehicle and fired upwards of 50 shots before fleeing the scene.

“This was a mass shooting in our city and we now know there are likely individuals out there who can tell us the identities of the other people responsible for these murders,” Campbell said.

“We know you do not want these senseless acts of violence taking place in your city where innocent people are being killed.”